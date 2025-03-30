Spear Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:SPRX) Short Interest Down 25.1% in March

Spear Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:SPRX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,100 shares, a drop of 25.1% from the February 28th total of 76,200 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Spear Alpha ETF Stock Down 3.0 %
Spear Alpha ETF stock opened at $20.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.20. Spear Alpha ETF has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $30.42. The company has a market capitalization of $40.38 million, a PE ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 1.35.
About Spear Alpha ETF
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Spear Alpha ETF
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Spear Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spear Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.