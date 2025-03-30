Spear Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:SPRX) Short Interest Down 25.1% in March

Spear Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:SPRX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,100 shares, a drop of 25.1% from the February 28th total of 76,200 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Spear Alpha ETF Stock Down 3.0 %

Spear Alpha ETF stock opened at $20.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.20. Spear Alpha ETF has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $30.42. The company has a market capitalization of $40.38 million, a PE ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 1.35.

About Spear Alpha ETF

The Spear Alpha ETF (SPRX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in global thematic companies it believes will benefit from breakthrough innovations in the industrial and technology space. SPRX was launched on Aug 2, 2021 and is managed by Spear.

