SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Bought by Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $82.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.07. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $80.34 and a 12-month high of $101.62.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.2156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.