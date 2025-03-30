Sopra Steria Group SA (OTCMKTS:SPSAF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in March

Sopra Steria Group SA (OTCMKTS:SPSAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Sopra Steria Group Stock Performance
Sopra Steria Group stock opened at $172.29 on Friday. Sopra Steria Group has a twelve month low of $172.29 and a twelve month high of $209.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.39.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Sopra Steria Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Sopra Steria Group Company Profile
Sopra Steria Group SA provides consulting, digital, and software development services in France and internationally. It operates through five segments: France, United Kingdom, Other Europe, Sopra Banking Software, and Other Solutions. The company offers digital transformation consulting services; artificial intelligence; technology services in the field of artificial intelligence, blockchain, cloud, data, internet of things, digital interactions, emerging technologies, 5G design center, industrial metaverse, and intelligent process automation; systems integration comprising smart application modernization and product lifecycle management; infrastructure management services, including consulting, cloud, end-user support, digital workplace, and legacy services; and cybersecurity services.
