Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Short Interest Up 79.2% in March

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 79.2% from the February 28th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 497,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Sol-Gel Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SLGL stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.55. 45,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,800. Sol-Gel Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.69. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sol-Gel Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sol-Gel Technologies stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 108,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Sol-Gel Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiary Sol-Gel Technologies Inc, develops topical dermatological drugs for patients with severe skin conditions in Israel. The company offers Twyneo, a once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream for the treatment of papulopustular (subtype II) rosacea.

