SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Position Boosted by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 123.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,740,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,512,326 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.25% of SoFi Technologies worth $40,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $11.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.18. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $18.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.21.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $867,420.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 655,118 shares in the company, valued at $8,280,691.52. The trade was a 9.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $141,724.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,617,329.18. The trade was a 5.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,905 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,075. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

