Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) Short Interest Update

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a decrease of 53.9% from the February 28th total of 95,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Society Pass Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOPA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,024. Society Pass has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.22.

Get Society Pass alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Society Pass from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

Insider Transactions at Society Pass

In related news, Director Michael Paul Dunn, Jr. acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28,920.00 per share, with a total value of $347,040,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,617,040. The trade was a 4,580.15 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Society Pass stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.73% of Society Pass at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Society Pass Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Society Pass Incorporated acquires and operates fintech and e-commerce platforms and mobile applications for consumers and merchants in Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, the United States, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Thailand. It operates through Online Grocery and Food and Groceries Deliveries, Digital marketing, Online ticketing and reservation, Telecommunications Reseller, e-Commerce, and Merchant Point of Sale segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Society Pass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Society Pass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.