Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Stock Price Down 2.7% – What’s Next?

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.46 and last traded at $4.46. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.

Snam Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.72.

About Snam

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure. The company operates through Transportation, Storage, Regasification, Energy Transition, and other segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services; and owns and manages liquified natural gas (LNG) regasification plants.

