Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA) is Watchman Group Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Watchman Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 580,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,411 shares during the period. Simplify MBS ETF accounts for 7.6% of Watchman Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Watchman Group Inc. owned 4.47% of Simplify MBS ETF worth $28,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Simplify MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $736,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Simplify MBS ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Simplify MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,105,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harmony Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at about $832,000.

NYSEARCA:MTBA opened at $50.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.02 and its 200 day moving average is $50.30. Simplify MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $49.10 and a 12 month high of $51.97.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th.

The Simplify MBS ETF (MTBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. MBTA seeks total return from an actively managed portfolio consisting of investment-grade mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The fund primarily includes residential or commercial MBS issued by government-sponsored entities, as well as non-agency MBS.

