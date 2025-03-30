Short Interest in Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA) Rises By 42.5%

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 808,600 shares, an increase of 42.5% from the February 28th total of 567,600 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 979,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Tiziana Life Sciences Trading Down 1.8 %

TLSA opened at $1.12 on Friday. Tiziana Life Sciences has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.94.

Get Tiziana Life Sciences alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tiziana Life Sciences

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tiziana Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $864,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 27,041 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 93,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares during the period.

Tiziana Life Sciences Company Profile

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules to treat human diseases in oncology and immunology. The company's lead product candidate in immunology is Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of Crohn's, graft versus host, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.