Short Interest in The SPAR Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:SGPPF) Expands By 93.1%

The SPAR Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:SGPPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, an increase of 93.1% from the February 28th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
The SPAR Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SGPPF remained flat at C$5.88 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.88. The SPAR Group has a 1-year low of C$5.88 and a 1-year high of C$6.20.
About The SPAR Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than The SPAR Group
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- About the Markup Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Receive News & Ratings for The SPAR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The SPAR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.