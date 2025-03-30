Short Interest in Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPOW) Drops By 48.1%

Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 48.1% from the February 28th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Sunrise New Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of EPOW traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average is $0.93. Sunrise New Energy has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $1.36.

Sunrise New Energy Company Profile

Sunrise New Energy Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of graphite anode material for EVs and other lithium-ion batteries. The company also operates a peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform business. In addition, it offers education consulting, training, tailored, information technology, business incubation, enterprise information technology integration, health, and agricultural technology services, as well as cultural and artistic exchanges and planning, and conference services.

