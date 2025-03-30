Short Interest in Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPOW) Drops By 48.1%

Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 48.1% from the February 28th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Sunrise New Energy Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of EPOW traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average is $0.93. Sunrise New Energy has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $1.36.
Sunrise New Energy Company Profile
