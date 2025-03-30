Short Interest in SolGold Plc (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) Rises By 47.6%

SolGold Plc (OTCMKTS:SLGGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,593,200 shares, an increase of 47.6% from the February 28th total of 1,757,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 51.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

SolGold Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of SLGGF stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average of $0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75. SolGold has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.11 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.70.

About SolGold

SolGold Plc, a mineral exploration and development company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, Chile, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel Project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador.

