Short Interest in SolGold Plc (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) Rises By 47.6%

SolGold Plc (OTCMKTS:SLGGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,593,200 shares, an increase of 47.6% from the February 28th total of 1,757,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 51.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
SolGold Trading Up 3.6 %
Shares of SLGGF stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average of $0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75. SolGold has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.11 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.70.
About SolGold
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SolGold
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for SolGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.