Short Interest in Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) Decreases By 52.9%

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a decrease of 52.9% from the February 28th total of 85,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.86. The stock had a trading volume of 115,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,289. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.59. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $7.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.59.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.31) by $1.65.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for cancers with unmet medical need. Its lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), a small molecular inhibitor which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

