Short Interest in Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF (NASDAQ:OZEM) Grows By 69.2%

Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF (NASDAQ:OZEM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 69.2% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OZEM stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $23.56. 5,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,053. Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $29.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.01. The company has a market cap of $38.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. Embree Financial Group lifted its holdings in Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF during the 4th quarter worth $933,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 22,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,632,000.

About Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF

The Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF (OZEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies from around the world involved in pharmaceutical drugs and supplements used for weight management. OZEM was launched on May 21, 2024 and is issued by Roundhill.

