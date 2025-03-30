Short Interest in RemeGen Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REGMF) Declines By 42.3%

RemeGen Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REGMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,500 shares, a decrease of 42.3% from the February 28th total of 340,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

RemeGen Stock Performance

REGMF stock remained flat at $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. 50,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550. RemeGen has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.52.

About RemeGen

RemeGen Co, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologics for the treatment of autoimmune, oncology, and ophthalmic diseases with unmet medical needs in Mainland China and the United States. The company offers Telitacicept (RC18) for use in the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus an autoimmune disease and Disitamab Vedotin (RC48) for use in the treatment of various cancers.

