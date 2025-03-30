Short Interest in RemeGen Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REGMF) Declines By 42.3%

RemeGen Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REGMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,500 shares, a decrease of 42.3% from the February 28th total of 340,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
RemeGen Stock Performance
REGMF stock remained flat at $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. 50,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550. RemeGen has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.52.
About RemeGen
