Short Interest in Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Declines By 38.5%

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Premier Foods Stock Performance
Shares of Premier Foods stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $12.50. The stock had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 547. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Premier Foods has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $12.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.08.
About Premier Foods
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Premier Foods
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Receive News & Ratings for Premier Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.