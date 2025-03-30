Short Interest in Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Grows By 83.5%

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 83.5% from the February 28th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Otsuka Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of OTSKY stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $26.62. The stock had a trading volume of 18,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,652. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.53. Otsuka has a 12 month low of $19.30 and a 12 month high of $32.41.

Get Otsuka alerts:

Otsuka Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of psychiatry, neurology, oncology, cardiovascular and renal system, digestive system, ophthalmology, and diagnostics, as well as intravenous solutions and medical devices.

Receive News & Ratings for Otsuka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otsuka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.