Short Interest in Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Grows By 83.5%

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 83.5% from the February 28th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Otsuka Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of OTSKY stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $26.62. The stock had a trading volume of 18,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,652. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.53. Otsuka has a 12 month low of $19.30 and a 12 month high of $32.41.
Otsuka Company Profile
