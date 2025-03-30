Short Interest in Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) Decreases By 66.7%

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Orica Price Performance

Shares of Orica stock remained flat at $11.53 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 933. Orica has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average of $11.12.

About Orica

Orica Limited manufactures, distributes, and sells commercial blasting systems, mining and tunnelling support systems, and various chemical products and services in Australia, Peru, the United States, and internationally. The company provides 4D bulk explosives systems, packaged explosives, initiating systems, boosters, and seismic explosive ranges; technical services and solutions; and supplementary services.

