Short Interest in Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) Decreases By 66.7%

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Orica Price Performance
Shares of Orica stock remained flat at $11.53 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 933. Orica has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average of $11.12.
About Orica
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Orica
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Orica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.