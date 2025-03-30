Short Interest in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Increases By 71.6%

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 225,700 shares, a growth of 71.6% from the February 28th total of 131,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.42. 504,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,342. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $12.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.93.
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.0755 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.
About Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.
