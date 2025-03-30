Short Interest in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Increases By 71.6%

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 225,700 shares, a growth of 71.6% from the February 28th total of 131,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.42. 504,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,342. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $12.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.93.

Get Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.0755 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 44,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 16,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 17.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.