Short Interest in Nolato AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NLTBF) Drops By 44.6%

Nolato AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NLTBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decline of 44.6% from the February 28th total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Nolato AB (publ) Price Performance
OTCMKTS:NLTBF remained flat at C$5.27 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.20. Nolato AB has a fifty-two week low of C$5.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.27.
Nolato AB (publ) Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nolato AB (publ)
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Receive News & Ratings for Nolato AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nolato AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.