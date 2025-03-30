Short Interest in Nolato AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NLTBF) Drops By 44.6%

Nolato AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NLTBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decline of 44.6% from the February 28th total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Nolato AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS:NLTBF remained flat at C$5.27 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.20. Nolato AB has a fifty-two week low of C$5.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.27.

Nolato AB (publ) Company Profile

Nolato AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells plastic, silicone, and thermoplastic elastomer products for medical technology, pharmaceutical, consumer electronics, telecom, automotive, hygiene, and other industrial sectors in Sweden, Other Nordic countries, Asia, Rest of Europe, and North America, and internationally.

