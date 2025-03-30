Short Interest in MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSBP) Expands By 77.8%

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSBPGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 77.8% from the February 28th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

MainStreet Bancshares Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:MNSBP traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $24.69. The stock had a trading volume of 657 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.08. MainStreet Bancshares has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $25.27.

MainStreet Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.4688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

