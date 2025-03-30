Short Interest in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Declines By 54.0%

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,500 shares, a decline of 54.0% from the February 28th total of 238,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 776,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USA. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,648,171 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $25,355,000 after buying an additional 111,589 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,316,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,573,832 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,938,000 after acquiring an additional 87,560 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,013,472 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 95,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 438,121 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 53,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty All-Star Equity Fund alerts:

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:USA traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.54. 775,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,147. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $7.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.05.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th.

(Get Free Report)

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.