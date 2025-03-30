Short Interest in JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) Grows By 59.5%

JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,743,500 shares, an increase of 59.5% from the February 28th total of 5,480,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
JD Health International Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:JDHIF remained flat at $3.13 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.12. JD Health International has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $6.62.
JD Health International Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than JD Health International
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Receive News & Ratings for JD Health International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Health International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.