Short Interest in JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) Grows By 59.5%

JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,743,500 shares, an increase of 59.5% from the February 28th total of 5,480,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JDHIF remained flat at $3.13 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.12. JD Health International has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $6.62.

JD Health International Inc, an investment holding company, engages in the operation of an online healthcare platform in the People’s Republic of China and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare products through direct selling and an online retail pharmacy network. The company also provides online medical consultation, consumer healthcare, and health management services; hospital or doctor referral, health check-ups, genetic testing, and beauty care services; and intelligent healthcare solutions, as well as technical and advertising services.

