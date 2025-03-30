Short Interest in Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Drops By 42.9%

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the February 28th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ISUZY stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.31. 19,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,624. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.24 and its 200 day moving average is $13.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Isuzu Motors has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $15.65.

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Isuzu Motors had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 8.32%.

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, and SUVs; and marine and industrial engines.

