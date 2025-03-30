Short Interest in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Increases By 81.5%

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 386,700 shares, a growth of 81.5% from the February 28th total of 213,100 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 440,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRIG. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,639,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 580,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,576,000 after purchasing an additional 63,859 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 63.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 29,610 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Allocation Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $658,000.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VRIG opened at $25.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.12. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $25.24.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.0986 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.