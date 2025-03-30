Short Interest in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Declines By 38.5%

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the February 28th total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of IHYF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,625. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.62. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $21.82 and a 1-year high of $22.96.
Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1384 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.
About Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF
The Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (IHYF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund designed to provide exposure to a broad selection of high yield, fixed income securities. IHYF was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
