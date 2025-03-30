Short Interest in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Declines By 38.5%

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the February 28th total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IHYF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,625. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.62. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $21.82 and a 1-year high of $22.96.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1384 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

About Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MRA Advisory Group increased its holdings in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 531,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,963,000 after purchasing an additional 26,134 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,740,000.

The Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (IHYF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund designed to provide exposure to a broad selection of high yield, fixed income securities. IHYF was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

