Short Interest in Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) Drops By 43.9%

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a decrease of 43.9% from the February 28th total of 75,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 60.1 days.
Intertek Group Price Performance
Intertek Group stock remained flat at $66.06 during trading hours on Friday. 108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.56. Intertek Group has a 1-year low of $55.18 and a 1-year high of $70.83.
Intertek Group Company Profile
