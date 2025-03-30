Short Interest in Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) Drops By 43.9%

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a decrease of 43.9% from the February 28th total of 75,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 60.1 days.

Intertek Group Price Performance

Intertek Group stock remained flat at $66.06 during trading hours on Friday. 108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.56. Intertek Group has a 1-year low of $55.18 and a 1-year high of $70.83.

Get Intertek Group alerts:

Intertek Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Intertek Group plc engages in the provision of quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Consumer Products, Corporate Assurance, Health and Safety, Industry and Infrastructure, and World of Energy.

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.