Short Interest in Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Drops By 53.3%

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 53.3% from the February 28th total of 3,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hongkong Land Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS HNGKY traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,979. Hongkong Land has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $25.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.05 and its 200-day moving average is $21.63.

Hongkong Land Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from Hongkong Land’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st.

About Hongkong Land

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail assets primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.

