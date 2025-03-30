Short Interest in Haivision Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAIVF) Drops By 50.0%

Haivision Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAIVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Haivision Systems Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS HAIVF opened at C$3.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.56. Haivision Systems has a 52-week low of C$2.75 and a 52-week high of C$5.11.

Haivision Systems Company Profile

Haivision Systems Inc provides mission-critical, real-time video networking, and visual collaboration solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Makito Series video encoders and decoders for end-to-end transport of secure and high-quality HD video; video transmitters and mobile encoders for video contribution over bonded unmanaged IP networks; Command 360, a software platform for real-time visualization of business-critical information; Haivision Kraken, a video transcoder for mission-critical ISR, situational awareness, and field monitoring applications; Haivision Hub for Government, a video network service for live and low latency video streaming between government agencies and public cloud delivery services; and Haivision Media Platform that manages, shares, and delivers secure corporate communications, real-time video feeds, and broadcast IPTV.

