Short Interest in Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GECCZ) Rises By 60.0%

Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GECCZ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 Price Performance

GECCZ stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,826. Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $25.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.35.

Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.5469 per share. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. This is an increase from Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 Company Profile

great elm capital corp. (nasdaq: gecc, “gecc”) is an externally managed, specialty finance company focused on investing in the debt instruments of middle market companies. gecc has elected to be regulated as a business development company (“bdc”) under the investment company act of 1940, as amended. gecc is managed by great elm capital management (“gecm”).

