Short Interest in GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL) Declines By 45.8%

GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a decrease of 45.8% from the February 28th total of 34,900 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 427,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 2.62% of GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSL opened at $10.31 on Friday. GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF has a 52-week low of $5.13 and a 52-week high of $23.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average of $13.81. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 million, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.69.

GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.25x Long TSLA Daily ETF (TSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides 1.25x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

