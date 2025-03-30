Short Interest in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) Rises By 69.6%

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 69.6% from the February 28th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

RFEM stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.21. 1,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,610. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $58.94 and a 12 month high of $70.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 311.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 14,586 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Crux Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $479,000.

About First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (RFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for RFEM Fund index. The fund is actively-managed to select in emerging market stocks using multiple factors. The manager has discretion to hedge currency exposure up to 100% of the portfolio.

