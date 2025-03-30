Short Interest in Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Decreases By 41.4%

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,200 shares, a drop of 41.4% from the February 28th total of 236,000 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 447,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Eyenovia Trading Down 10.3 %

Eyenovia stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.13. 88,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,096. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.29. Eyenovia has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $124.80.

Institutional Trading of Eyenovia

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eyenovia stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 577,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 41.54% of Eyenovia worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 25.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Eyenovia in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc, an ophthalmic technology company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. The company's product candidates include MicroPine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pediatric myopia progression (near-sightedness); MicroLine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for the improvement in near vision in people with presbyopia; and Mydcombi, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pharmaceutical mydriasis.

