Short Interest in CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY) Declines By 50.0%

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CEVMY opened at $28.40 on Friday. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $19.85 and a 52-week high of $28.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.62.
CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile
