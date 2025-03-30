Short Interest in Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Decreases By 25.6%

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the February 28th total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clough Global Equity Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $666,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Clough Global Equity Fund by 198.0% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 140,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 93,063 shares during the period. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Clough Global Equity Fund by 201.0% during the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 466,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 311,228 shares in the last quarter.

Clough Global Equity Fund Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of GLQ opened at $6.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.67. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $7.30.

Clough Global Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

About Clough Global Equity Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

