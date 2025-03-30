Short Interest in CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Declines By 43.8%

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 43.8% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
CITIC Stock Performance
CTPCY remained flat at $5.83 on Friday. 47 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.79. CITIC has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $6.84.
CITIC Company Profile
