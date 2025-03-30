Short Interest in CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Declines By 43.8%

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 43.8% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

CITIC Stock Performance

CTPCY remained flat at $5.83 on Friday. 47 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.79. CITIC has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $6.84.

CITIC Company Profile

CITIC Limited operates in financial services, advanced intelligent manufacturing, advanced materials, consumption, urbanization, resources and energy, and engineering contracting businesses worldwide. The Comprehensive Financial Services segment provides banking, investment research, securities brokerage, trust, insurance and reinsurance, investment banking, wealth and asset management, financial markets, equity investment, financing, and other integrated financial services.

