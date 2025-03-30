Short Interest in China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF) Expands By 57.6%

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTFGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,091,500 shares, an increase of 57.6% from the February 28th total of 1,961,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of CCVTF remained flat at $0.94 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.86. China Conch Venture has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $0.94.

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides various solutions for energy saving and environmental protection in China, the Asia-Pacific, and South America. The company operates through Waste to Energy Projects, Port Logistics Services, New Building Materials, New Energy Materials, and Investments segments.

