Short Interest in Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO) Declines By 36.9%

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a drop of 36.9% from the February 28th total of 1,980,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Cardio Diagnostics Trading Down 8.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDIO opened at $0.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.48. Cardio Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $1.77.

Get Cardio Diagnostics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardio Diagnostics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cardio Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardio Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardio Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardio Diagnostics by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 179,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Cardio Diagnostics Company Profile

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen CHD, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks; and PrecisionCHD, an integrated epigenetic-genetic blood test for the early detection of coronary heart disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cardio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.