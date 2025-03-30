Short Interest in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Rises By 57.4%

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, an increase of 57.4% from the February 28th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 647,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Patrick Wolfe acquired 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.12 per share, for a total transaction of $49,532.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 8,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,984.36. The trade was a 320.55 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip M. Tseng bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.74 per share, with a total value of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 38,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,663.38. The trade was a 34.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $146,444 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock TCP Capital

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,202,733 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,186,000 after acquiring an additional 95,603 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,432,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,477,000 after purchasing an additional 209,898 shares in the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter worth $5,268,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 623.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after buying an additional 481,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 485,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after buying an additional 17,218 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock TCP Capital Stock Down 0.2 %

BlackRock TCP Capital Cuts Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $7.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.69 and its 200-day moving average is $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 39.37 and a current ratio of 39.37. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The company has a market capitalization of $679.77 million, a PE ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.52%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -133.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock TCP Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

Featured Stories

