Short Interest in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Declines By 44.7%

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a drop of 44.7% from the February 28th total of 63,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Price Performance
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.57. 114,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,870. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.75. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.39 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0929 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.
