Short Interest in BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Rises By 93.3%

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 93.3% from the February 28th total of 3,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on BK Technologies in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BK Technologies Stock Up 12.5 %
NYSEAMERICAN BKTI traded up $4.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.00. 126,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,720. The company has a market cap of $128.16 million, a PE ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.22. BK Technologies has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $38.70.
About BK Technologies
BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR) that are hand-held (portable) or installed in vehicles (mobile).
