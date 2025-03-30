Short Interest in BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Rises By 93.3%

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 93.3% from the February 28th total of 3,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on BK Technologies in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of BK Technologies by 3,882.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in BK Technologies by 2,988.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in BK Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BK Technologies by 64,342.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in BK Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 55.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN BKTI traded up $4.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.00. 126,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,720. The company has a market cap of $128.16 million, a PE ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.22. BK Technologies has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $38.70.

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR) that are hand-held (portable) or installed in vehicles (mobile).

