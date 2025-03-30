Short Interest in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Rises By 107.8%

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,200 shares, a growth of 107.8% from the February 28th total of 89,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BLX traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.82. The company had a trading volume of 195,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,643. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a one year low of $27.37 and a one year high of $42.88.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.33. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a net margin of 24.29% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.84 million. Equities research analysts expect that Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. This is a boost from Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.64%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 14,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the 4th quarter worth about $1,603,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.47% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

