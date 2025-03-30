Short Interest in Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF) Decreases By 33.4%

Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a decline of 33.4% from the February 28th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Azrieli Group Price Performance
Shares of Azrieli Group stock opened at $69.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.24. Azrieli Group has a 1 year low of $69.75 and a 1 year high of $86.68.
About Azrieli Group
