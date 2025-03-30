Short Interest in Atco Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMGF) Declines By 56.9%

Atco Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a decrease of 56.9% from the February 28th total of 84,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Atco Mining Stock Performance
Atco Mining stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. Atco Mining has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.
Atco Mining Company Profile
