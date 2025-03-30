Short Interest in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Decreases By 67.4%

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a drop of 67.4% from the February 28th total of 52,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FINS. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 160.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,096 shares during the period.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FINS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.53. 44,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,313. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.11. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $13.64.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement

About Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.109 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th.

