Short Interest in AEON Mall Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMLLF) Drops By 42.2%

AEON Mall Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMLLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 570,600 shares, a decrease of 42.2% from the February 28th total of 987,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

AEON Mall Stock Performance

AMLLF opened at C$13.66 on Friday. AEON Mall has a 12 month low of C$12.00 and a 12 month high of C$15.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$13.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.75.

About AEON Mall

AEON Mall Co, Ltd. develops, leases, operates, and manages shopping malls in Japan, China, and ASEAN countries. It operates domestic and overseas shopping malls. The company was incorporated in 1911 and is headquartered in Chiba, Japan. AEON Mall Co, Ltd. is a subsidiary of AEON Co, Ltd.

