Short Interest in Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Grows By 128.4%

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a growth of 128.4% from the February 28th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 410,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Advantest Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of ATEYY opened at $45.23 on Friday. Advantest has a 12-month low of $31.52 and a 12-month high of $65.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.59 and its 200 day moving average is $55.76.

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Advantest had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 29.15%. Research analysts expect that Advantest will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Advantest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th.

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductors, component test system products, and mechatronics related products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics Related Business; and Services, Support and Others.

