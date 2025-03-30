Short Interest in ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW) Rises By 133.3%

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ADS-TEC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSEW opened at $3.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.27. ADS-TEC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $4.86.

About ADS-TEC Energy

ADS-TEC Energy PLC engages in the provision of intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for Electric Vehicles (EVs) on power limited grids; and energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial, and residential sector coupling applications.

