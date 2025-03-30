Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 385,500 shares, an increase of 55.9% from the February 28th total of 247,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SHERF opened at $0.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.12. Sherritt International has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.27.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, processing, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt in North America, Cuba, Europe, Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Metals, Power, Technologies, Oil and Gas, and Corporate segments. The company also produces and sells agricultural fertilizers, such as anhydrous ammonia, granular ammonium sulfate, and crystalline ammonium sulfate; and sulfuric acid, zinc sulfides, and copper sulfides.

