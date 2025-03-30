Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 385,500 shares, an increase of 55.9% from the February 28th total of 247,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Sherritt International Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SHERF opened at $0.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.12. Sherritt International has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.27.
About Sherritt International
