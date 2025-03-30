Shattuck Labs’ (STTK) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their neutral rating on shares of Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on STTK. Leerink Partners began coverage on Shattuck Labs in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Shattuck Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shattuck Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of STTK stock opened at $1.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.48. Shattuck Labs has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $11.76.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.01. Shattuck Labs had a negative return on equity of 61.92% and a negative net margin of 1,156.46%. Equities research analysts predict that Shattuck Labs will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Shattuck Labs in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new position in Shattuck Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

